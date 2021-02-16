Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: MoM R Ashwin thanks Chennai fans for making him feel like a hero

Chennai: Dreams do come true. Need proof? Just ask R Ashwin. On Tuesday he won the man of the match award for his all-round show during the second Test against England on his home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. His ton in India’s second innings and a match haul of eight wickets was instrumental in India’s 317-run series-levelling win.

This was his fourth game in front of his home crowd and the fans were always behind him during the three and a half day that the game lasted. And Ashwin enjoyed every bit of it and later tweeted the crowd for making him feel like a hero – “I can’t express how I feel right now, but I am so very grateful to each and everyone who has wished me over the last few days. I would also like to thank the #KnowledgableChennaiCrowd for turning up in numbers and making me feel like a hero.”

Speaking to the official broadcaster after the game, Ashwin spoke about the dream that he had seen as a kid, “When I was young I've wondered if I would ever play on this ground and if people would turn out and clap for me. I've played here as an eight-nine year-old. I've watched matches from these stands, my dad would get me here for most of the games. I’m speechless right now. I've played four Tests matches here and this is easily the most special Test match. It gave me a hero feeling.”