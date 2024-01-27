IND vs ENG, 1st Test: R Ashwin And Rajat Patidar's Comical Fielding Effort Results In Boundary; Watch

Ravichandran Ashwin and Rajat Patidar's sloppy fielding effort. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ravichandran Ashwin and substitute fielder Rajat Patidar made a meal of what should have been a relatively easy effort to prevent a boundary on day 3 of 1st Test between India and England. With Ollie Pope playing a sweep shot off Ravindra Jadeja through the mid-wicket region, both Ashwin and Patidar kept staring at one another as the ball trickled through towards the boundary.

The incident occurred in the 50th over of the innings, with Pope batting on 77. He crafted a well-executed sweep shot, with Ashwin giving it a chase while Patidar also came running in from the right, but both kept staring at one another, hoping for the ball to be stopped.