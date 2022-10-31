Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Is Pakistan's fate still in India's hands? How can Babar Azam & Co qualify for semifinals?

Team India’s 5-wicket loss to South Africa on Sunday saw them drop to second in the points table while the Proteas jumped to the top of the Group 2 standings of the T20 World Cup.

SA are in pole position with 5 points from 3 matches, while India are second with 4 points from 3 matches.

Bangladesh are hot on their heels, with four points from 3 matches.

SA favourites

South Africa’s run rate of +2.772, following their thumping 104-run win over Bangladesh, meant they are now favourites to qualify from Group 2.

Meanwhile, India stay ahead of their neighbours Bangladesh with a net run rate of +0.844. Both teams face each other on Wednesday in Adelaide.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, had a great chance to make it to top of the group but their dramatic loss to Bangladesh meant they will have to do something remarkable to finish in the top two. They had stunned Pakistan before throwing it away against the Shakib al Hasan-led side.

Can Pakistan still qualify?

Pakistan’s two defeats against India and Zimbabwe, left Babar Azam & Co needing something special to make it to the semi-finals. Their hopes were further dented by India’s defeat to South Africa.

If Pakistan beat South Africa on November 3 and Bangladesh on November 6 they will garner six points. But it is not in Pakistan’s hands, although not mathematically impossible.

If Pakistan beat SA in their next match, it will give them 4 points. Net run rate might come into play and the Babar Azam-led side will have to win by big margins in their remaining games.

Remaining Group 2 fixtures

Nov 2: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Nov 2: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Nov 3: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

Nov 6: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Nov 6: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Nov 6: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne