 IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 LIVE: Toss & Antigua Weather, Toss Update, Mid-Innings Score & Match Result
In their T20 World Cup encounters, India boasts a dominant record of 12 wins to Bangladesh's 1. Although Bangladesh has come close on a few occasions, they have yet to secure a victory over India in their four T20 World Cup clashes.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
IND vs BAN Brief Preview:

Get ready for an exciting showdown as undefeated India takes on a struggling Bangladesh in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup this Saturday. The long-standing rivalry between these teams adds an extra layer of intrigue, with both sides eager for their batting stars to shine.

While India has historically had the upper hand in their matchups, Bangladesh has proven they can be tough competitors. Rohit Sharma and his squad know they can't afford to underestimate their opponents.

The rivalry extends beyond the cricket field, with past tensions over India's financial influence in the sport. However, India's main focus remains on their World Cup campaign, aiming to secure the trophy.

As one of the favorites to win, India is determined to maintain their winning streak in the Caribbean. A strong performance against Bangladesh will be crucial in their quest for the title.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

