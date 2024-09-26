IND vs BAN Kanpur Test Preview, Weather & Pitch Conditions: India Eye Series Sweep With Another Dominating Show

India will be keen to fine-tune a few minor issues and hope seasoned stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma find their form as they gear up for the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday.

The hosts will be aiming for a clean sweep against a Bangladesh side struggling to keep up. In the first Test in Chennai, India cruised to victory thanks to a strong all-round performance.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s excellence, Shubman Gill’s brilliant century, Ravindra Jadeja’s dependable batting, and Rishabh Pant’s triumphant return played pivotal roles, even after Bangladesh’s pacers, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed, applied early pressure on day one.

Bangladeshi challenge no match for India's might

India's ability to fight back reaffirmed their dominance in Test cricket, particularly at home, where they are on track for an impressive 18th consecutive series win.

Pant, who has made a successful return in limited-overs cricket, showcased his skills in the Test format. He seems to have added a new layer to his game, showing restraint when needed, making him even more lethal.

On the other hand, both Kohli and Rohit struggled in the series opener. With a lengthy Test season ahead, the two batting maestros will be eager to get back into the groove.

Kohli, playing his first Test on home soil since March 2023, wasn’t at his best, and fans can expect him to avoid risky cover drives early on in his innings.

Upcoming Milestone

Ravindra Jadeja is on the brink of a significant achievement. With 299 wickets and 3,122 runs to his name in 73 Test matches, he is just one wicket away from becoming the second-fastest player in Test cricket to reach the remarkable milestone of 300 wickets and 3,000 runs.

Only England legend Ian Botham achieved the feat quicker, accomplishing it in 72 matches.

Tough Conditions Ahead

The sweltering weather is set to test the players' endurance, as the recent humidity in the city has been intense. In response, the Indian team made Thursday's training session optional to conserve energy for the match amid the soaring temperatures.

Rain may also play a part, with forecasts suggesting possible disruptions on both the first and third days of the game. India holds an unbeaten record against Bangladesh in Test cricket, and the visitors will need to deliver an exceptional performance to alter that history.

IND vs BAN Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.