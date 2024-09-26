 India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test To Be Shakib Al Hasan's Last If He Doesn't Get Farewell Match At Home In Mirpur
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image

Bangladesh cricket star Shakib Al Hasan revealed on Thursday that the second Test against India might be his final match if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) doesn't arrange a farewell game for him at home. The 37-year-old all-rounder has expressed his desire to play his last Test match in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Shakib, who has an impressive record of 69 Tests, accumulating 4,453 runs and claiming 242 wickets, said he's already spoken with the BCB about his plans. "I’ve informed the BCB about my wish to end my Test career in Mirpur, and they’ve agreed in principle. They’re working on making that possible," he explained.

However, if the BCB can't arrange the home game, Shakib confirmed that the second Test against India in Kanpur will be his final appearance in the longest format of the game. "If things don’t work out, then this match against India will be my last Test," he stated on the eve of the Test.

Shakib’s retirement announcement comes amid political turmoil in Bangladesh. He was named in a murder case related to the unrest that resulted in the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Shakib had also served as a member of Parliament under Hasina's Awami League party.

