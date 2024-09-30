IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India

India made history on Monday as they broke several team records in the ongoing Kanpur Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium.

Chasing Bangladesh's first innings score of 233, India came out all guns blazing to smash the fastest team 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in a single day to set new records in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 50 runs in 3 overs to set the tempo for the others to follow. Rishabh Pant was promoted up the order ahead at No.4 of Virat Kohli in a bid to keep up the run rate.

Team records broken by India:

Fastest 50 in Tests - 3 overs

Fastest 100 in Tests - 10.1 overs

Fastest 150 in Tests - 18.2 overs

Fastest 200 in Tests - 24.2 overs

Fastest 250 in Tests - 30.1 overs

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jaiswal, Rahul hit quickfire fifties

Jaiswal ended up top-scoring with 72 while KL Rahul made 68 and Virat Kohli missed out on his fifty by 3 runs. As a result of the big-hitting from the batters, India managed to overhaul Bangladesh's total and take a lead inside two sessions.

The hosts eventually declared their first innings at 285 for 9 with a lead of 52 runs over Bangladesh as Rohit decided to have a crack at the opposition with the new ball in the final hour of the day's play.

Such was the attacking mindset of the Indian batters that everyone who scored in double digits managed a strike rate of over 100 during their knocks.

Kohli & Jaddu reach individual landmarks

Apart from the team records, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja achieved some major individual milestones as well on the fourth day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli completed 27,000 international runs across formats to become the second Indian, fourth overall and the fastest batter to achieve the feat while Jadeja picked up 300 Test wickets earlier in the day during Bangladesh's first innings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jaddu is the seventh Indian bowler to reach the landmark. He also became the 11th all-rounder to achieve the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in the longest format of international cricket.

Playing in his 74th Test, he is the second quickest to achieve this double behind England legend Ian Botham.