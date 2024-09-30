 IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India

IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India

Kanpur Test Day 4: India declared their first innings at 285 for 9 after smashing the fastest team 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in Test history on Monday.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

India made history on Monday as they broke several team records in the ongoing Kanpur Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium.

Chasing Bangladesh's first innings score of 233, India came out all guns blazing to smash the fastest team 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in a single day to set new records in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 50 runs in 3 overs to set the tempo for the others to follow. Rishabh Pant was promoted up the order ahead at No.4 of Virat Kohli in a bid to keep up the run rate.

Team records broken by India:

FPJ Shorts
IBPS PO, Clerk 2024 Reserve List OUT; Check Latest Update Here
IBPS PO, Clerk 2024 Reserve List OUT; Check Latest Update Here
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India
IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India
'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao For Life Changing Opportunity (Exclusive)
'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao For Life Changing Opportunity (Exclusive)

Fastest 50 in Tests - 3 overs

Fastest 100 in Tests - 10.1 overs

Fastest 150 in Tests - 18.2 overs

Fastest 200 in Tests - 24.2 overs

Fastest 250 in Tests - 30.1 overs

Read Also
Watch: Rohit Sharma Leaves Litton Das And Shubman Gill In Shock With One-Handed Catch During IND vs...
article-image

Jaiswal, Rahul hit quickfire fifties

Jaiswal ended up top-scoring with 72 while KL Rahul made 68 and Virat Kohli missed out on his fifty by 3 runs. As a result of the big-hitting from the batters, India managed to overhaul Bangladesh's total and take a lead inside two sessions.

The hosts eventually declared their first innings at 285 for 9 with a lead of 52 runs over Bangladesh as Rohit decided to have a crack at the opposition with the new ball in the final hour of the day's play.

Such was the attacking mindset of the Indian batters that everyone who scored in double digits managed a strike rate of over 100 during their knocks.

Kohli & Jaddu reach individual landmarks

Apart from the team records, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja achieved some major individual milestones as well on the fourth day.

Kohli completed 27,000 international runs across formats to become the second Indian, fourth overall and the fastest batter to achieve the feat while Jadeja picked up 300 Test wickets earlier in the day during Bangladesh's first innings.

Read Also
Video: Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare To Rishabh Pant After Run-Out Scare, India Wicketkeeper...
article-image

Jaddu is the seventh Indian bowler to reach the landmark. He also became the 11th all-rounder to achieve the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in the longest format of international cricket.

Playing in his 74th Test, he is the second quickest to achieve this double behind England legend Ian Botham.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur...

IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur...

Video: Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare To Rishabh Pant After Run-Out Scare, India Wicketkeeper...

Video: Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare To Rishabh Pant After Run-Out Scare, India Wicketkeeper...

‘Have Seen This, Same Vibes’: Virat Kohli’s Stretch Reminds Fans Of MS Dhoni; Picture Goes...

‘Have Seen This, Same Vibes’: Virat Kohli’s Stretch Reminds Fans Of MS Dhoni; Picture Goes...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 4 Live: India Declare At 285/9 With 52-Run Lead Over Bangladesh After...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 4 Live: India Declare At 285/9 With 52-Run Lead Over Bangladesh After...

Delhi Capitals' Co-owner GMR Group Takes Over Majority Stake Of Hampshire County Cricket Club

Delhi Capitals' Co-owner GMR Group Takes Over Majority Stake Of Hampshire County Cricket Club