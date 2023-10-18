 IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: 'India Scaring Other Teams With Fearless Cricket', Says Bangladesh Coach Hathurusingha
While Bangladesh have lost back-to-back games after winning the opener, India are on a roll having recorded a hat-trick of victories in the ICC World Cup 2023.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
The Indian team is currently playing fearless cricket but has been successful in scaring the daylights out of the opposition, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said on the eve of their World Cup game against the hosts on Thursday.

Hathurusingha's honest take on in-form India

"I think they have covered every area. They got strike bowlers up front. Bumrah has almost come to his best, as good as we have seen in the past.

"They have good, experienced spinners going in the middle overs. And their batting, especially the top order is firing and it's scary the way they are playing at this stage without much fear," Hathurusingha told reporters ahead of the India game.

Enjoyment is key recipe for success of any team and Indian team is no exception, said the former Sri Lankan international.

"It looks like they are enjoying their cricket at the moment and their home World Cup, and there is a lot of support," he added.

India vs Bangladesh preview

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in Match 17 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (October 19).

A win for the Men in Blue will take them one step closer to qualifying for the semi-finals as they have already triumphed over Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan so far to top the points table.

Bangladesh meanwhile, are languishing in seventh position with one win from three ODIs in the tournament. A defeat against India will make it nearly impossible for them to advance to the knockouts.

