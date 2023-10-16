IND Vs BAN, CWC 2023: Pak Actress Sehar Shinwari Says 'Will Have Dinner Date With Bengali Boy In Dhaka' If Bangladesh Beats India

Sehar Shinwari Says 'Will Have Dinner Date With Bengali Boy In Dhaka' If Bangladesh Beats India | Twitter

Karachi: Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari has once again hit the headlines for her tweets against the Indian Cricket Team. The actress tweeted that Bangladesh will beat India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash on Thursday (October 19). The actress took to her official social media account and said that Bangladesh will beat India and has asked the internet users to take a screenshot of her tweet. The actress also said that she will have dinner with the Bangladeshi team if they beat India in the match.

Team India will face Bangladesh on October 19

Team India will face Bangladesh in their fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Indian team has reached the top spot in the points table after it defeated Pakistan in a one-sided match in Ahmedabad on Saturday (October 14). Sehar Shinwari also said that she will stop tweeting about India and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if India wins against Pakistan. However, the actress has not stopped tweeting about Team India.

'Bangladesh will avenge the loss of Pakistan'

She said that if God willing Bangladesh will avenge the loss of Pakistan against Team India and that she will got ot Dhaka to have a fish dinner with the Bangladeshi team. The actress tweeted, "InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India."

Sehar Shinwari predicted that Team India will be eliminated in the Semi-finals

Sehar Shinwari has predicted that Team India will be eliminated in the Semi-finals of the tournament. They will be defeated by New Zealand in the semi-finals and Pakistan will play New Zealand in the finals. The actress also said that Babar Azam will be the man of the tournament. Sehar Shinwari tweeted, "Prediction: Indian team will be eliminated from the World Cup 2023 in the quarterfinals. Finals will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand Team. Babar Azam will be declared man of the tournament."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sehar Shinwari is a Pakistani actress

Sehar Shinwari is a Pakistani actress who shot to fame on social media after making videos on TikTok and Instagram Reels. The actress was born in Pakistan's Hyderabad and has acted in a comedy television serial "Sair Sawa Sair". The actress has also hosted a morning show on the same television channel on which her comedy serial was aired in Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)