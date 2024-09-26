IND vs BAN 2nd Test: When & Where To Watch The Match On TV And Online In India

India and Bangladesh will be playing in Kanpur for the very first time | Image: BCCI.TV

Team India's confidence will be sky-high after a crushing 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the Chennai test. In the first Test in Chennai, Ravichandran Ashwin starred with both bat and ball. In the first innings, he scored a century after coming into bat at 144/6. The right-hander scored 113 runs and alongside Ravindra Jadeja's 86 the duo bailed India out of trouble.

Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with 4/50 in the first innings to give India a mammoth lead of 227 runs. Centuries from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill in the second innings saw India give Bangladesh a target of 514 runs to chase. Ashwin wrapped things up with figures of 6/88 in the final innings.

The action now shifts to Green Park stadium in Kanpur where both teams will be playing the final test match of the series on Friday. Ahead of the test match Bangladesh cricket star Shakib Al Hasan revealed that the upcoming test might be his final match if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) doesn't arrange a farewell game for him at home. The 37-year-old all-rounder has expressed his desire to play his last Test match in Mirpur

Coming to India's performance at this venue, the home team has maintained a dominant record over Bangladesh in Test cricket, winning 12 out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, with the remaining two ending in draws.

The upcoming match will be the first time India and Bangladesh face off in a Test at the Kanpur venue. Historically, India has a strong record at Kanpur, having lost only three times in 23 Tests.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Streaming details

Which channel will telecast the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live?

The 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh will be telecasted on the Sports18 network.

Where can you live stream India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in India?

The live stream of the second Test between India and Bangladesh will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.