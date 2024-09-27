IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Popular Bangladeshi Fan Attacked, Heckled By Spectators At Green Park Stadium, Taken To Hospital (VIDEO)

Bangladesh superfan taken to hospital after he claimed to be have been attacked by Indian supporters at Green Park stadium | Image: X

The ongoing India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur has come under scanner for all the wrong reasons following an attack on Bangladeshi fan. According to IANS report, Tiger Roby, a popular Bangladeshi fan from Dhaka, was allegedly beaten and heckled by spectators at Green Park Stadium and was taken to the hospital by local police.

According to a report by Sportstar, Roby was seen waving the national flag and chanting slogans from C block balcony, however, he allegedly got into a confrontation with some of the other spectators during the first session before the security personnel took things under control.

But during lunch, Roby alleged that he was beaten up by a few local spectators, even though the police said that it will verify the official CCTV footage and look into his allegations.

The report further states that the police at the venue denied such allegations. A police source speaking to the publication said,“One of our officers found him gasping for breath near the C block entrance, and he was struggling to speak. It seems like a case of dehydration, but we will wait for the doctors’ advice,”

India are currently on top having already picked up two Bangladesh wickets before lunch. Akash Deep was the star bowler removing both the openers. Post lunch R Ashwin dismissed skipper Najmul Hussain Shanto