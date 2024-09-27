 IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Popular Bangladeshi Fan Attacked, Heckled By Spectators At Green Park Stadium, Taken To Hospital (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Popular Bangladeshi Fan Attacked, Heckled By Spectators At Green Park Stadium, Taken To Hospital (VIDEO)

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Popular Bangladeshi Fan Attacked, Heckled By Spectators At Green Park Stadium, Taken To Hospital (VIDEO)

The Green Park stadium in Kanpur is currently hosting the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Bangladesh superfan taken to hospital after he claimed to be have been attacked by Indian supporters at Green Park stadium | Image: X

The ongoing India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur has come under scanner for all the wrong reasons following an attack on Bangladeshi fan. According to IANS report, Tiger Roby, a popular Bangladeshi fan from Dhaka, was allegedly beaten and heckled by spectators at Green Park Stadium and was taken to the hospital by local police.

According to a report by Sportstar, Roby was seen waving the national flag and chanting slogans from C block balcony, however, he allegedly got into a confrontation with some of the other spectators during the first session before the security personnel took things under control.

But during lunch, Roby alleged that he was beaten up by a few local spectators, even though the police said that it will verify the official CCTV footage and look into his allegations.

The report further states that the police at the venue denied such allegations. A police source speaking to the publication said,“One of our officers found him gasping for breath near the C block entrance, and he was struggling to speak. It seems like a case of dehydration, but we will wait for the doctors’ advice,” 

FPJ Shorts
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba (WATCH)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba (WATCH)
‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations
‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations
AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All Started'
AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All Started'
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals

India are currently on top having already picked up two Bangladesh wickets before lunch. Akash Deep was the star bowler removing both the openers. Post lunch R Ashwin dismissed skipper Najmul Hussain Shanto

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Popular Bangladeshi Fan Attacked, Heckled By Spectators At Green Park...

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Popular Bangladeshi Fan Attacked, Heckled By Spectators At Green Park...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 1 Live: IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 1 Live: Bad Light and Rain Stops...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 1 Live: IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 1 Live: Bad Light and Rain Stops...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja's Imitation Of Jasprit Bumrah Returning To...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja's Imitation Of Jasprit Bumrah Returning To...

'Welcome To City Of Champions': Dwayne Bravo Replaces Gautam Gambhir As Mentor Of IPL Champions...

'Welcome To City Of Champions': Dwayne Bravo Replaces Gautam Gambhir As Mentor Of IPL Champions...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma's Animated Reaction Goes Viral After Akash Deep's Successful DRS...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma's Animated Reaction Goes Viral After Akash Deep's Successful DRS...