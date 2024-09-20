 IND vs BAN 1st Test: Did Mohammad Siraj Suffer Serious Injury After Limping Off Following Awkward Fielding Effort?
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Did Mohammad Siraj Suffer Serious Injury After Limping Off Following Awkward Fielding Effort?

The injury occurred while Mohammad Siraj was fielding near the boundary, and he seemed to sustain it after making a throw.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a disappointing turn of events, India's star fast bowler Mohammed Siraj left the field due to an injury while fielding during the Day 2 of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The injury occurred while he was fielding near the boundary, and he seemed to sustain it after making a throw. The team physio rushed to his side, but Siraj was unable to continue and limped off the ground. However the pacer was back to the ground after receiving treatment.

It was the first over of Ravindra Jadeja – the 22nd over the Bangladesh innings when Shakib Al Hasan swept one down fine to the deep fine leg and called for two runs immediately.

Siraj from deep square leg ran to his left and almost overran on the interception, tumbled and managed to stop the ball, and fell on the side of his hips. The batters take two in the meantime. Siraj got up gingerly and through the over, he was in visible discomfort and at the end of the over left the field with the physio with Sarfaraz Khan coming in as the substitute for the pace bowler.

India on top against Bangladesh

Despite Siraj's injury concern, India are currently in control of the 1st Test. The bowlers have picked up 7 wickets as Bangladesh batsmen failed to capitalise on the advantage of having bowled out India inside 400 runs. For India Akash Deep, Bumrah and Jadeja picked up 2 wickets apiece. Siraj picked up just 1 wicket

