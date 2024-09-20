IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)

Akash Deep on fire against Bangladesh with 2 wickets | Image: X

Akash Deep produced a stunning bowling display to keep India on top against Bangladesh in the ongoing 1st Test in Chennai. The right arm pacer made the stumps fly twice by dismissing Mominul Haque and Zakir Hasan of consecutive deliveries to completely put Bangladesh on backfoot at lunch.

It was a lovely delivery to Zakir as the ball was angled in from wide of the crease. The batter was late in getting forward to drive and it was enough for the red cherry to find the gap and hit the stumps.

On the very next ball, the Bengal boy ran in hard as the ball nipped back in after pitching to miss the forward defence of Mominul and hit the off-stump.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

From 22/1, Bangladesh slipped to 22/3 with Akash on a hat-trick. Head coach Gautam Gambhir applauding the effort of his fast bowler and bowling coach Morne Morkel sporting a big smile. Bangladesh trail India by 350 runs after first session of Day 2 of the first Test.

India bowled out 376 in 1st innings

Earlier in the day Hasan Mahmud took his second consecutive five-wicket haul as India are bowled out for 376 runs. Mahmud finishes with a spell of 5/83 becoming the first Bangladesh bowler to take a fifer in India. Tasking Ahmed who went wicketless on Day 1 bagged three wickets to stop India from taking the total beyond 400 runs.