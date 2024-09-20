 IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)

IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)

Akash Deep produced a peach of a delivery to dismiss Mominul Haque and Zakir Hasan of consecutive deliveries to completely put Bangladesh on backfoot at lunch.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Akash Deep on fire against Bangladesh with 2 wickets | Image: X

Akash Deep produced a stunning bowling display to keep India on top against Bangladesh in the ongoing 1st Test in Chennai. The right arm pacer made the stumps fly twice by dismissing Mominul Haque and Zakir Hasan of consecutive deliveries to completely put Bangladesh on backfoot at lunch.

It was a lovely delivery to Zakir as the ball was angled in from wide of the crease. The batter was late in getting forward to drive and it was enough for the red cherry to find the gap and hit the stumps.

On the very next ball, the Bengal boy ran in hard as the ball nipped back in after pitching to miss the forward defence of Mominul and hit the off-stump. 

From 22/1, Bangladesh slipped to 22/3 with Akash on a hat-trick. Head coach Gautam Gambhir applauding the effort of his fast bowler and bowling coach Morne Morkel sporting a big smile. Bangladesh trail India by 350 runs after first session of Day 2 of the first Test.

FPJ Shorts
China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas
China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)
Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video
Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video
'Enough Is Enough': Elon Musk Chides FAA Over Boeing Capsule's Safety Issues
'Enough Is Enough': Elon Musk Chides FAA Over Boeing Capsule's Safety Issues

India bowled out 376 in 1st innings

Earlier in the day Hasan Mahmud took his second consecutive five-wicket haul as India are bowled out for 376 runs. Mahmud finishes with a spell of 5/83 becoming the first Bangladesh bowler to take a fifer in India. Tasking Ahmed who went wicketless on Day 1 bagged three wickets to stop India from taking the total beyond 400 runs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 2 LIVE: Bangladesh Resume Innings, Trail India (376) By 350 Runs After...

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 2 LIVE: Bangladesh Resume Innings, Trail India (376) By 350 Runs After...

IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets...

IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets...

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud Makes History At Chepauk After Five Wicket Haul Against India

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud Makes History At Chepauk After Five Wicket Haul Against India

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh's WTC Final Dream In Jeopardy After Slow Over Rate On Day 1; How...

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh's WTC Final Dream In Jeopardy After Slow Over Rate On Day 1; How...

Sumit Nagal Demanded Fee Of ₹45 lakh To Play For India Claims AITA; Standard Practice Says India's...

Sumit Nagal Demanded Fee Of ₹45 lakh To Play For India Claims AITA; Standard Practice Says India's...