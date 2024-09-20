IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud Makes History At Chepauk After Five Wicket Haul Against India

Image: X

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud created history on Friday by becoming the first bowler from his country to bag five wicket haul against India in India. Jasprit Bumrah was Hasan's fifth victim and his first on Day 2 as he finished with figures of 5/83. The pacer had taken four wickets on Day 1 dismissing Rohit Shamra, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mahumud's five wicket haul sees him joining Shadat Hossain in achieving the feat. Hossain had bagged a fifer against India in the format back in 2010 at Chattogram. Shahadat finished with figures of 5/71.

Earlier on Thursday, Mahmud became the first pacer from his country to take three wickets and concede less than 10 runs in first 10 overs of a Test in India. The previous record belonged to former New Zealand pacer Chris Martin who bagged three wickets for 10 runs in 2010 in Ahmedabad.

India bowled out below 400 runs

Bangladesh fought back of Day 2 of the 1st test to bowl out India below 400 runs. Bangladesh picked up the four remaining Indian wickets in just over an hour.

Taskin dealt the big blow early on to deny Jadeja the century. Akashdeep played some beautiful shots, and so did Ashwin, but they both fell soon to the right arm pacer. Jasprit Bumrah was the last wicket fall with Hasan claiming his fifth of the 1st innings. Indian bowlers will be licking their lips and try to bowl out Bangladesh for low total. Ashwin and Jadeja who are playing on home conditions will be eager to try and get some purchase from the icket.