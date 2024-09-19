Hasan Mahmud Has Major Record Insight Against India In IND vs BAN 1st Test

Hasan Mahmud has India on backfoot with 4 wicket haul | Image: X

Hasan Mahmud is currently the talk of the town in the ongoing India vs Bangladesh 1st Test at Chepauk. The 24-year is on the cusp of making history following his breathtaking spell against India.

If Mahmud picks up a five wickets then he would be the first Bangladeshi bowler to have achieved the feat against India in India. In 2019, Abu Jayed came to achieving the feat when he took four wickets for 108 runs.

Mahumud's five wicket haul will see him join Shadat Hossain who is the only pacer to bag a fifer against India in the format. Shahadat took five wickets for 71 runs in 2010 at Chattogram.

The pacer helped Bangladesh dominate the opening session with a fiery spell that included wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. In his first spell, Mahmud bowled two maidens, conceded 14 runs and took three wickets. The only other boundary he conceded in first spell was off Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat.

Post Lunch the right arm pacer got rid of dangerous looking Rishabh Pant for 39 runs further denting India's chances of posting a good total on board.

Hasan Mahmud joins elite list

Mahmud became the first pacer to take three wickets and concede less than 10 runs in first 10 overs of a Test in India. The previous record belonged to former New Zealand pacer Chris Martin who bagged three wickets for 10 runs in 2010 in Ahmedabad. South Africa's Makhaya Ntini took three wickets for 16 runs in 2008. A year later, Sri Lanka's Chanaka Welegedara took three wickets for 18 runs at the same venue.