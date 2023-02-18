IND vs AUS: Kohli caught in serious discussion with Dravid, his reaction to being offered refreshment goes viral

Virat Kohli's dismissal in the second Test on Day 2 of the Border Gavaskar Series, gained serious debate after the batter was given out LBW with the ball sandwiched between bat and pad.

Kohli was left frustrated, after the third umpire stuck with Nitin Menon's original decision, with the former Indian captain sent back to the pavilion scoring 44 runs.

Back in the dressing room Virat was seen in a serious discussion with Indian coach Rahul Dravid following his controversial dismissal. The two seemed to be analysing the wicket when a member of staff offered Kohli some refreshment. Kohli who evidently was still frustrated at losing his wicket at a crucial stage of the game, wasn't too happy with the interruption and directed the staff member to keep the food aside.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann who became the second debutant in the series to claim the prized scalp of the star batter after Todd Murphy dismissed him in the 1st Test at Nagpur.

India folded for 262 runs thanks to a crucial partnership by Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, giving the visitors a 1 run lead.

Australia came out in the second innings scoring at a brisk pace of 5 runs an over to extend their lead to 62 runs at stumps. The visitors lost the wicket of Usman Khawaja who was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)