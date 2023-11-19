 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Score 50+ Runs In World Cup Semi-FInal & Final; WATCH
The 35-year-old became the 8th batter to achieve the World Cup record of scoring a fifty in both the semi-final and final of the same edition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Batting legend Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Sunday as he became the first from India to score a fifty in the semifinal and final of the same ODI World Cup.

Kohli achieved the feat in the all-important summit clash against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 35-year-old has become the 8th batter to achieve the World Cup after Mike Brearley (1979), David Boon (1987), Javed Miandad (1992), Aravinda de Silva (1996), Grant Elliot (2015) and Steven Smith (2015).

Kohli and KL Rahul were in the middle of a crucial third-wicket partnership worth 67 runs before he was dismissed for 54 off 63 balls.

Australia edge ahead in Ahmedabad

The capacity crowd at the world's largest stadium was silenced when Kohli played on a short delivery from Australian captain Pat Cummins in the 29th over which left India in a spot of bother at 148 for 4.

This happened after Australia won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins made the surprising decision to bowl first on a slow pitch at Motera.

Rohit and Gill added 30 for the opening wicket before Mitchell Starc removed the latter in the 5th over. Skipper Rohit once again missed out on a half-century as he got out to Glenn Maxwell while trying to up the ante.

Iyer soon followed as Cummins struck in his second over to silence the 1.30 lakh Indian fans at the world's biggest stadium.

Unchanged teams in final

Both teams are unchanged for this game. India are chasing their third ODI World Cup title and first in 12 years while the Aussies will lift the trophy for the sixth time if they win the summig clash.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

