 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Hotel Room Tariffs And Flight Prices Skyrocket Ahead Of Marquee Clash In Ahmedabad
HomeSportsIND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Hotel Room Tariffs And Flight Prices Skyrocket Ahead Of Marquee Clash In Ahmedabad

Hotel room tariffs and flight prices are skyrocketing at an alarming rate ahead of the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
India and Australia will meet for the 2nd time in the 2023 World Cup. | (Credits: Twitter)

Hotel room tariff in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and airfares to the city have skyrocketed in view of the soaring demand from people who want to witness the cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on the coming Sunday.

As the fever for the world cup final is reaching its peak, hotel room tariffs for the night of the match have gone up as high as Rs 2 lakh in top five-star hotels in the city, while other hotels have also increased their rates by five to seven times.

There is enthusiasm for the world cup final not only in India, but people from abroad including places like Dubai, Australia and South Africa want to come to watch the match,'' President of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Gujarat Narendra Somani said. ''There are 5,000 rooms in three stars and five star hotels in Ahmedabad, while the number for entire Gujarat is 10,000. The capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium is over 1.20 lakh people and we expect that 30,000 to 40,000 people will come from outside to watch the match,'' he said.

"People tend to book the flight tickets first before booking hotels" - Narendra Somani

As the demand for hotel rooms is high, their rates are also increasing, he said, adding that the rooms which were available at nominal rates earlier have touched anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.25 lakh.

''People tend to book the flight tickets first before booking hotels. The room prices are going to increase not only in Ahmedabad but in the surrounding towns also as the match day comes near,'' he said.

A massive crowd is expected at the iconic venue as fans hope to see India win their 3rd World Cup title.

