IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Fans Slam Harbhajan Singh For 'Cricket Ki Kitni Samajh Hogi' Remark About Anushka & Athiya During Commentary

Fans Slam Harbhajan Singh For 'Cricket Ki Kitni Samajh Hogi' Remark About Anushka & Athiya During Commentary

Ahmedabad: Former Indian cricketer and spinner Harbhajan Singh has made controversial remarks against Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals, India vs Australia on Sunday. Harbhajan Singh made the comments when Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were seen chatting with each other in the stadium during the match. Harbhajan Singh raised questions over their sense of the game.

'Filmo ki baat ho rahi hogi ya cricket ki- Pata nahi'

Harbhajan said, "Yahi main soch raha tha ki baat cricket ki ho rahi hogi ya phir films ki..kyunki cricket ke baare mein toh main jaanta nahi kitni samajh hogi." (This is what I was thinking if they are talking about cricket or films..Because I don't know how much they understand cricket)

"Filmo ki baat ho rahi hogi ya cricket ki- Pata nahi cricket ki kitni samaj hogi."



— Areyyyyy Yaarrrrrr (@A_niche11) November 19, 2023

Harbhajan Singh is facing ire on social media

Harbhajan Singh is facing ire on social media as the users are slamming the former cricketer for his remarks against the actors. Anushka Sharma is the wife of former Indian skipper and in-form batter Virat Kohli, while Athiya Shetty is the wife of current Indian vice-captain KL Rahul. Harbhajan Singh raised question over the sense of cricket of these Bollywood actresses.

"Shayad filmon ki baatein hori hai ya cricket ki, pata nahi cricket ki kitni samajh hogi", said Harbhajan while the camera was on Anushka and Athiya — Moana (@ladynationalist) November 19, 2023

'Typical Harbhajan Singh'

One of the users said, "Typical Harbhajan Singh L. Disgrace as a person. Filmo ki baat ho rahi hogi ya cricket ki- Pata nahi cricket ki kitni samaj hogi."

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were present on the crease

Harbhajan Singh's remarks came at a time when the husbands of these two ladies were on the crease and trying to take India to a fighting total after the fall of early wickets of Shubhman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

Harbhajan Singh should apologise

One of the users also appealed to Harbhajan Singh to apologise for his remarks against the women. He said, "What do you mean that the ladies understand cricket or not?? Please apologise immediately."

Virat Kohli completed his other half-century in the current edition of the world cup. However, Virat Kohli fell prey to Australian skipper Pat Cummins. Team India was struggling at 149 for the loss of 4 wickets in 29 overs.

