IND vs AUS: Ashwin rattles Steven Smith with mankad attempt, Kohli left in splits, watch viral video...

Ravichandran Aswhin, a big advocate of the mankad, rattled Steven Smith giving the Australian batsman a hiccup in the 2nd Test at Delhi on Sunday.

Ashwin who dismissed Travis Head in the first over of the day looked on the prowl as India looked to derail the Australian counter-attacking approach.

Ashwin who was bowling to Marnus Labuschagne went full stride to deliver the ball in the 15th over of Australia's second innings but stopped short leaving Steven Smith scrambling to make sure his bat was behind the crease.

While no run-out was attempted the incident drew an amusing reaction from Steven Smith and also left Virat Kohli in splits, who was standing in the slip cordon.

Ashwin later got his man, trapping Smith LBW for 9 runs. The wicket opened the floodgates for Ravindra Jadeja who went berserk at the Australian middle order whose poor shot selection led to a collapse. Jadeja picked up his career best figures of 7/42 bringing up his 12 5 wicket haul in the bargain.

The visitors were bundled out for 113 runs losing 9 wickets for 52 runs. India were set a target of 115 runs.

