 IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Ecstatic On Winning The Toss, Receives Hug From Mitchell Marsh
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Ecstatic On Winning The Toss, Receives Hug From Mitchell Marsh

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Ecstatic On Winning The Toss, Receives Hug From Mitchell Marsh

The streak of 16 consecutive toss losses in the format had caused some superstition among the team, with Yadav seen making a 'pooja thali' gesture, hinting that the team needed a ritual to break the jinx during Melbourne T20I

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Team India finally broke their losing streak at the toss when skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss during the 3rd T20I against Australia in Hobart. The moment was filled with sportsmanship as Yadav was congratulated and hugged by Australian captain Mitchell Marsh at the pitch’s center.

The streak of 16 consecutive toss losses in the format had caused some superstition among the team, with Yadav seen making a 'pooja thali' gesture, hinting that the team needed a ritual to break the jinx during Melbourne T20I. India had faced similar bad luck in the Asia Cup and earlier matches in this Australia series.

https://x.com/ramesh__yadav01/status/1984892329862611092

SKY estatic after winning the toss

India have been on the losing end of a huge number of toss in the T20Is. Recently, Suryakumar Yadav didn't win a single toss in the Asia Cup and that streak continued in the Australia T20 series as well.

FPJ Shorts
8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government Employees
8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government Employees
'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On Retirement
'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On Retirement
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai

Surya, after winning the toss, chose to bowl first, as India have made three changes to their side. Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav have been demoted to the bench for this one. "We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in," Surya said at the toss.

India vs Australia playing XI

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matt Kuhnemann

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On...

'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi...

What Will Happen If IND W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup Final Gets Washed Out In Navi Mumbai? Check...

What Will Happen If IND W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup Final Gets Washed Out In Navi Mumbai? Check...

Ind W vs SA W World Cup Final: Heavy Rain Stops At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai, Toss Delayed

Ind W vs SA W World Cup Final: Heavy Rain Stops At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai, Toss Delayed

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Ecstatic On Winning The Toss, Receives Hug From Mitchell Marsh

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Ecstatic On Winning The Toss, Receives Hug From Mitchell Marsh