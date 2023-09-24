IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Clinical India Thrash Australia By 99 Runs After Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill Heroics

India produced yet another clinical performance on the field to defeat Australia by 99 runs via the DLS method in the rain-marred 2nd ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

India rode on superb performances from Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and the spinners to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Men in Blue dominated the contest from start to finish as Iyer and Gill hit hundreds before spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each to help KL Rahul register his ninth consecutive ODI win as India captain.

That's that from the 2nd ODI.



Jadeja cleans up Sean Abbott as Australia are all out for 217 runs in in 28.2 overs.#TeamIndia take an unassailable lead of 2-0.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/LawVWu2JI8 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2023

Australia were bowled out for just 217 after their target was revised from 400 to 317 in 33 overs due to the rain break. Their score at the time was 56 for 2 in 9 overs with David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on strike.

Ashwin, Jadeja spin a web around Aussie batters

But it all went downhill for the visitors after play resumed with the Aussies needing 261 runs from 24 overs.

Warner completed his 29th ODI half-century before getting out on 53 to Ashwin, who bagged two wickets in the 15th over after sending back Labuschagne for 27.

Australia collapsed from 89 for 2 to 140 for 8 in less than 10 overs thanks mainly to Ashwin's three-wicket haul.

Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood then provided some entertainment to the fans with their 77-run partnership for the 9th wicket before Jadeja ended the game with both of their wickets in quick succession to finish with 3 for 42.

India dominate in Indore

Earlier, the Men in Blue rode on superb knocks from Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav to post their highest ODI score against Australia.

Iyer smashed his fourth ODI century and top-scored with 105 while Gill hit his sixth century in the format before getting out for 104.

Surya (72 not out) and captain KL Rahul (52) hit fifties each to cap off an explosive batting performance from Team India.