IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: When & Where To Watch As Shubman Gill Marks Start Of His Captaincy Tenure?

Team India and Australia are all set to resume their rivalry as the Optus Stadium in Perth is getting ready to host the highly-anticipated three-game ODI series. It will be India's first ODI since the Champions Trophy 2025 final but the Men in Yellow have played three ODIs over their home season but will look to set their recent record straight.

The stage at the Optus Stadium is set for the comebacks of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the prolific duo will play their first match for India since the Champions Trophy 2025 final, with the atmosphere set to be electric, owing to their penchant to score freely. The subplot also involves Shubman Gill's first game as ODI captain and it will be interesting to see how he manages things in the cauldron of the Optus Stadium. The Men in Blue are notably yet to play an ODI at the venue.

Australia, meanwhile, are facing some injury concerns and will be without their full-time ODI skipper Pat Cummins, who is nursing a back injury, as is Cameron Green and Josh Inglis as the duo are also struggling with injuries. Adam Zampa remains unavailable, taking his paternity leave. While the bowling looks fairly experienced with the presence of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, batting could be a problem as Australia look to find their best unit, especially after twin collapses against South Africa.

Australia vs India ODI series squads

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The toss for the match between India and Australia in Perth will take place at 8:30 am IST, while the play will kickstart at 9:00 am IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live telecast of the same will take place on Star Sports. Fans can catch the live streaming on Disney Jio Hotstar.