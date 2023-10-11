 IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma's Record-Breaking 131 After Jasprit Bumrah's 4-Wicket Haul Helps India Decimate Afghanistan In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AFG, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma's Record-Breaking 131 After Jasprit Bumrah's 4-Wicket Haul Helps India Decimate Afghanistan In Delhi

IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma's Record-Breaking 131 After Jasprit Bumrah's 4-Wicket Haul Helps India Decimate Afghanistan In Delhi

Riding on Rohit Sharma's swashbuckling 131, India gunned down the target of 273 with complete ease at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
article-image

India completely dominated Afghanistan in their second ICC World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on Wednesday to win the match by 8 wickets and take the second position on the points table from Pakistan.

Riding on Rohit Sharma's swashbuckling 131 and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 55, India gunned down the target of 273 with complete ease at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"It was a good pitch to bat on, just backed myself to play my natural game. I knew once I got my eye in, the wicket was going to get easier for me. Something that I have been working on from a long time.

"It's a special feeling to get a World Cup hundred. Really happy with that," the Indian skipper said after being adjudged Player of the Match.

Read Also
History Created In Delhi: Rohit Sharma Becomes Leading Six-Hitter In International Cricket, Breaks...
article-image

The Rohit-Bumrah show in Delhi

Rohit and fellow opener Ishan Kishan shared a 156-run stand before the captain added another 49 with Kohli.

Rashid Khan then broke the partnership with the wicket of Rohit but Kohli carried on with Shreyas Iyer (25*) to take India over the line.

Read Also
IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Hits Fastest World Cup Hundred For India Off 63 Balls; Watch...
article-image

The carnage in Delhi by the Indian batters was preceded by Jasprit Bumrah's magical spell which helped restrict Afghanistan to 272 for 8 in 50 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat first.

Bumrah finished with 4 for 39 from his 10 overs to register his best bowling figures in World Cup cricket. Hardik Pandya also contributed with two wickets on his 30th birthday.

"Was a good win for us. Important to get the momentum at the start. You will be put under pressure. There will be a spell from the opposition and we'll have to absorb the pressure. We absorbed it well. For now, it's leaving what's happened aside and move on," Rohit added on the win.

Read Also
WATCH: Virat Kohli & Naveen-ul-Haq Bury The Hatchet, Shake Hands and Hug It Out During India vs...
article-image

India vs Pakistan up next

India will next face arch-rivals Pakistan in what will be the biggest match of the tournament so far. The high-profile contest will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

"For us it's crucial that we don't worry about external factors and just look at things we can control. We just need to show up and do well.

"Things like what the pitch is like, what combo we can play is what we can control. What happens outside we won't be worried about it. It's just about focusing on what we can do as players and how we can perform," Rohit concluded.

Read Also
IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Asks Delhi Crowd To Stop Mocking Naveen-ul-Haq; Watch Video
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Asks Delhi Crowd To Stop Mocking Naveen-ul-Haq; Watch Video

IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Asks Delhi Crowd To Stop Mocking Naveen-ul-Haq; Watch Video

'We Just Need To Show Up And Do Well': Rohit Sharma On India vs Pakistan In CWC 2023

'We Just Need To Show Up And Do Well': Rohit Sharma On India vs Pakistan In CWC 2023

History Created In Delhi: Rohit Sharma Becomes Leading Six-Hitter In International Cricket, Breaks...

History Created In Delhi: Rohit Sharma Becomes Leading Six-Hitter In International Cricket, Breaks...

IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Kohli, Kohli Chants' Reverberate In Delhi Stadium As Naveen-ul-Haq Comes In...

IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Kohli, Kohli Chants' Reverberate In Delhi Stadium As Naveen-ul-Haq Comes In...

IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: KL Rahul's Reaction To Rohit Sharma's 93-Metre SIX Goes Viral; Watch Video

IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: KL Rahul's Reaction To Rohit Sharma's 93-Metre SIX Goes Viral; Watch Video