West Indies won't be a part of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India as the two-time world champions suffered a crushing defeat against Scotland in Harare to crash out of the qualifiers on Saturday.

The Windies got bowled out for 181 in just 44th overs and then failed to defend the total with Scotland crossing the finish line in the xxth over thanks to half-centuries from Brandon McMullen and Matthew Cross.

Brandon made 67 while Cross was unbeaten on 74 as Scotland won the Super Six match by 7 wickets.

Defeats to Zimbabwe and Netherlands in the group stages mean that the Men in Maroon needed to be at their very best in order to keep their World Cup hopes alive. But, the batting floundered with Scotland enjoying a brilliant first half with the ball.

Scotland's new-ball pair of Chris Sole and Brandon McMullen rattled the Windies in the first powerplay which broke the backbone of their batting lineup.

McMullen grabbed three wickets while Sole, Mark Watt and Chris Greaves took two each for the Scottish.

Downfall of West Indies cricket

This is the first time a World Cup won't feature the West Indies, who had lifted the first-two titles in 1975 and 1979 in England. They also won the T20 World Cup twice in 2012 and 2016.

But with the retirement of legendary cricketers like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo and the internal turmoil in the WI cricket board has left West Indies cricket in tatters.

It is one of the most heartbreaking thoughts to have a World Cup without a team from the Caribbean, where cricket is not just the most popular sport but is part of their culture as well.

