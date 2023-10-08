 ICC World Cup 2023: Jarvo 69 Banned From All Matches After Invading Pitch During India vs Australia In Chennai
Security officials rushed to the field to grab Jarvo, who was also seen having a chat with India batting star Virat Kohli before being escorted out.

Updated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

British prankster Jarvo has been banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from attending the remaining games of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 after he invaded the field during the India vs Australia clash in Chennai on Sunday.

Daniel Jarvis, better known as Jarvo 69, managed to break the security cordon at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and ran onto the field after players from both teams came on the ground.

Jarvo won't be allowed to attend any more games in India during the World Cup.

But this isn't the first time he has invaded the field during India's match. He first came into the spotlight during the India's 2021 tour of England when he came onto the field during the Oval Test wearing the Indian jersey.

Jarvo is a serial pitch invader and has done this across several sports in England and all over the world.

Australia struggle in Chennai

Meanwhile, India have Australia on the ropes being asked to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Aussies managed just 188 in 50 overs as they failed the trial by spin at Chepauk.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the Aussie batters and made full use of the favourable conditions in the heat and humidity of Chennai.

Jadeja bagged 3 wickets for 28 runs, including two in one over, while Kuldeep picked 2 for 42 and Ravichandran Ashwin got one to leave Australia reeling.

