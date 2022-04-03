ICC Women's WC Final: Alyssa Healy blazes 170 as Australia set huge 357-run target for England

Alyssa Healy smashed a whirlwind 170 to power Australia to a mammoth 356 for five against England in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.
It was a dominating effort from Australia after being invited to bat. Besides Healy's special performance, Rachael Haynes (68) and Beth Mooney (62) also struck fine half-centuries.
Healy's knock came off 138 balls and was studded with as many as 26 boundaries.
Anya Shrubsole picked up three wickets for England, conceding 46 runs.
Brief Scores
Australia Women: 356 for 5 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 170, Rachael Haynes 68, Beth Mooney 62; Anya Shrubsole 3/46).