ICC Men's T20 WC26: Coach Sitanshu Kotak Hints At Top-Order Shakeup As Left-Handers' Predictability Haunts India

Ahmedabad: India’s batting had been floundering in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. But one man came to the rescue in the initial games to cover for batting failures. However, there was no rescue act when it mattered the most as India lost by 76 runs in their first Super Eights game against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Since the game against Pakistan, an off-spinner has been coming in the first over and getting an early wicket. With six left-handers in the side, three of them at the top of the order, Indian batting has become predictable. Suryakumar Yadav-led side capitulated 111 all-out in chase of 187, forcing a reality check.

Abhishek Sharma has been the biggest disappointment, managing just 15 runs in the four games. Tilak Varma has got few starts but hasn’t been at his best since his comeback on the side. The way he got out against South Africa for just one was disappointing for him, also.

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak admitted that they need to think about altering the top order.

“That is definitely a concern, and we need to do something about it. We have to think if we need to change something, but how we change and what we change needs to be seen,” he told reporters after the match in the mixed zone.

Considering the top order struggles, the Indian think-tank must be under pressure to leave out ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill, who might have given stability at the top and also a right-handed batting option. But he is not part of the squad, and they can go back to inconsistent Sanju Samson and trust his ability to give them a different option at the top. Slam Bang cricket hasn’t worked for them so far in the tournament.

Abhishek needs to plan innings better

Kotak said the coaching staff can’t do much about underperforming batters like Abhishek before the Zimbabwe game, as there is too little time left, and insisted they need to plan their innings better.

“There is always a three-four match lean period… four or five people go and give advice, I don’t think that’s correct. If anything, you give him more doubts,” Kotak said.

“For Abhishek, it should be him planning his innings better and watching the ball more closely. The more complicated you make it with constant advice, the more cluttered the mind gets,” he added.

He didn’t seem to agree with fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate’s assessment earlier in the post-match press conference, where he had attributed the big loss to inexperience in the team and pressure of playing in the Super Eights of a World Cup in front of a packed home crowd.

“Honestly, there is no pressure or inexperience. So many IPL and T20 matches they play… if we call that inexperience, then I am not sure what experience is,” Kotak said.

South Africa was reduced to 20 for 3, but David Miller and Dewald Brevis consolidated before acceleration in the 97-run partnership. Triston Stubbs finished well. In contrast, there was no consolidation effort from India after losing three early wickets.

“It was a chaseable score, but It was a complete off day today. A 220 or 230, I understand, could have been difficult, but 180–190, definitely not,” he emphasized that the pitch offered no undue demons.

“It’s all situation-bound. We need to think… whether it’s eight and over or nine and over. They really bowled well. Lungi’s (Ngidi) slower ones were deceptive,” he said.

Defends leaving out Axar

Former Saurashtra batting mainstay, Kotak, defended the decision to leave Axar Patel out in favour of Washington Sundar, a move designed to counter South Africa’s left-handed threat. Axar had scored 47 with the bat against the same opposition in the 2024 World Cup final to help India score 176 after three early wickets. Virat Kohli had held the innings together, which India missed on Sunday.

“Surya and Gautam talked to him about it. For this match, we thought an off-spinner was necessary. They had few left-handers, and an off-spinner gives an option to take the ball away from them. We thought Washington would bowl in powerplays, but then we got early wickets and didn’t bowl him in powerplays,” he emphasised that the India vice-captain had been taken into confidence.