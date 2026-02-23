 'Zero Civic Sense...': Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Trolled For Applauding His Wicket In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Match | VIDEO
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma was trolled on social media following India's loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026. Pandya was struggling to make an impact and tried to hit his way out with the run rate rising. However, he was caught in the deep by Tristan Stubbs. As he walked back, the cameras panned to Mahieka in the stands, who was seen applauding his dismissal.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
In an awkward on-air moment, Mahieka Sharma was seen applauding immediately after Hardik Pandya lost his wicket. The dismissal came off the first ball of the 15th over from Keshav Maharaj, who delivered a good-length ball outside off stump.

Pandya attempted to clear the field but miscued the shot, and Tristan Stubbs safely completed a running catch at long-off. As Pandya glanced toward the stands on his way back to the pavilion, cameras captured Sharma clapping — a reaction many viewers interpreted as surprising and, to some, even awkward during the live broadcast.

