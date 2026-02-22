IND Vs SA ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Tristan Stubbs Caught Abusing Spidercam As Camera Disrupts Hardik Pandya's Catch

Tristian Stubbs Caught Abusing Spidercam As Camera Disrupts Hardik Pandya's Catch | X

Ahmedabad, February 22: South Africa's young cricketer Tristan Stubbs was seen losing his temper during the crucial India vs South Africa ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera in which the cricketer is seen abusing the camera for disrupting while he was trying to take a catch.

Stubbs appeared upset with the spidercam after it came in his line of sight just as he positioned himself to take a catch of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The unexpected distraction left the fielder visibly frustrated on the field and he was seen abusing the camera.

The incident occurred when Hardik Pandya played a lofted shot in the 15th over and Tristan Stubbs was guiding the boundary line. As he positioned himself under the ball to take the catch, the camera came in between the ball and his sight.

Tristan Stubbs took a magnificent catch, however, he was seen visibly disappointment with the camera position. He was abusing the camera after taking the catch and dismissing Hardik Pandya 18 runs off 17 balls at a crucial stage in the match.

South Africa defeated India by 76 runs in their first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 phase. India displayed a poor batting performance in their chase of 188 runs.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram elected to bat first after winning the toss. South Africa set a competitive target 188 runs, riding on strong performances from David Miller (63), Dewald Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44).

In reply, Team India was all out for 111 runs in only 18.5 overs. The fans did not expect the major setback in the game as India has had a magnificent run in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The lost has now made the journey to the semi-finals even tougher for India and now they team will have to beat Zimbabwe and West Indies in the remaining fixtures in the Super 8 group.