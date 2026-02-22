IND Vs SA ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Defeat: India’s Biggest Setbacks At Narendra Modi Stadium In ICC Events

Narendra Modi Stadium | X

Ahmedabad, February 22: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in on of India's most famous cricket venues. The ground has witnessed several big matches and great victories for India over the years. However, it has also been the venue for some of the very disappointing results for the Indian Cricket Team in important ICC tournaments, including the loss against South Africa in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 phase on Sunday.

India has played many important matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which is one of the biggest cricket grounds in the world with a capacity of around 1.25 lakh spectators. The stadium which was earlier known as Motera, has hosted major games of the ICC tournaments such as the ODI World Cups of 1987, 1996, 2011, 2023 and now the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India has performed well here during the ICC World Cup 2023 group matches, but the team faced the biggest disappointment here as they lost the final against Australia in front of full crowd.

2023 ODI World Cup Final Heartbreak

One of India's most painful losses at the Narendra Modi Stadium came in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. India had played well throughout the tournament but lost to Australia by six wickets in the final. The defeat was a big disappointment for both the team and the fans.

2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 Blow

India faced another major setback at the same venue in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as the team lost to South Africa in an important Super 8 match by 76 runs. The loss has hurt India's campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and surprised the supporters who expected a strong show at the home ground.

A Ground of Highs and Lows

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has seen many great moments in India cricket, but has also witnessed major heartbreaks. These matches show that even at home, crucial ICC games can be very challenging.

However, going forward, Team India will have to look into the weak points where they lost the game to South Africa. The fans are slamming the team for poor team selection and flaws in execution of plans in crucial game against South Africa.