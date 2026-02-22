'Actively Damaging The Team...': Netizens Slam Tilak Varma For Poor Form After Being Dismissed 1 In IND VS SA T20 WC26

India batter Tilak Varma copped major criticism from fans on social media after being dismissed for 1 in the IND vs SA T20 WC26 Match. Varma was batting on 1 when he charged down to Marco Jansen only to edge it to the keeper. The left-hander has struggled for runs and fluency, with netizens calling for Sanju or Shreyas to return in the mix.

Varma walked into bat after India lost the in-form Ishan Kishan for a duck in their chase of 188. India needed Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma to build a partnership in the powerplay. However, Tilak tried to be aggressive and lost his wicket to Jansen in the second over of the game.

Netizens react to Tilak Varma's form

Fans were naturally displeased with the let-hander's returns in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Varma's place in the side was in question before the IND vs SA game, giving his middling strike rate.

Suryakumar Yadav had laughed off a reporter's question off whether Sanju Samson should get a look in, suggesting that all was well. However, the scrutiny will further increase given the performance in Ahmedabad. As one user put it on X, "Surya bhai please answer, will Sanju Samson play in place of Abhishek or Tilak?"

