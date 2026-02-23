 'Aur Bana Lo Ad...': Netizens Slam Arrogance, Overconfidence After IND VS SA T20 WC26 Match Ends In Embarrassing 76-Run Defeat; Check Reactions
India suffered their biggest defeat ever in T20 World Cups as they lost to South Africa by 76 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The loss leaves India's chances to make the semi-finals in danger. Netizens were fuming following the loss, blaming India's overconfidence and calling out broadcaster's cringy ads before the contest.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
India were not at their best and fell to a 76-run defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad | X

India suffered an embarrassing defeat in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to kick off their Super 8 campaign. That defeat leaves them in a pickle in the race for the T20 World Cup semi-final. Suryakumar Yadav and Co remain in contention but will have to improve their net run rate which could be a massive factor.

Chasing 188, India were bowled out for just 111, in their worst ever defeat in T20 World Cup history. The defeat leaves India's net run-rate in a ditch, complicating their path to the semi-final.

In a completely shambolic performance, India struggled in all three departments in what was a meek show in Ahmedabad. The bowlers barring Jasprit Bumrah failed to deliver, while only Shivam Dube had a respectable score next to his name with the bat.

Netizens react to India's defeat; blame cringey ad!

The defeat will be a wake up call for India and fans have been left shocked and in anger at the manner of the humbling. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma bore the brunt of criticism for their middling returns throughout the tournament.

Further backlash was reserved for Star Sports' ad in the build up to the India vs South Africa game. In the advertisement, an Indian fan was seen mocking their rivals by calling them 'chokers' and reliving the 2024 T20 World Cup final win.

Since the defeat, the broadcaster deleted the said ad from their platforms.

As one user posted, "Aur banao stupid ads mocking the opposition. "

