VIDEO: Washington Sundar, David Miller Involved In Heated Exchange During IND VS SA T20 WC26 Match

Washington Sundar and David Miller were involved in a heated exchange during the IND vs SA T20 WC26 game on Sunday. The incident occurred in the first innings after Sundar had bowled his second over, with Miller charging over from the other end to speak to the bowler. The Proteas star eventually had the last laugh with a player of the match performance in Ahmedabad.

The incident occurred in the 14th over of the South African innings. Sundar was displeased after he believed David Miller had set off from the crease for a single before the ball was even bowled. Miller responded by charging towards Sundar, leading to a heated argument between the two. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

On-field umpire Chris Gaffaney stepped in to break the fight as Sundar and Miller, both usually calm, were involved in the verbal spat. South African captain Aiden Markram later diffused the tension further during the drinks break. calm proceedings, and South Africa captain Aiden Markram later joined during the drinks interval to defuse the situation.

Miller was the star of the show as South Africa clinched a historic 76-run win over India at Ahmedabad. The veteran left-hander struck a masterful 63 off just 35 balls, having walked into bat with his team struggling at 20/3. Miller's effort helped South Africa to a daunting total, which eventually proved to be too much for hosts India.