'I Want To Break Chris Gayle's Six-Hititng Record', Says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma wishes to break Chris Gayle's record. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the current batters who times the ball exceptionally well and can hit sixes at will in any format. However, the right-handed batter has set a goal for himself, which is to break Chris Gayle's record for the highest sixes in international cricket.

Gayle, the former West Indian captain, has clobbered 553 sixes in international cricket. Meanwhile, Rohit is only 14 shy of that record, with 539 under his belt. Hence, the veteran batter has an excellent chance to go past the Jamaican in the coming weeks or months.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar on his Youtube channel, Rohit said he has always relied on timing and that their coach always asked them to avoid aerial shots.

"I want to break Chris Gayle's six-hititng record. Never in my life I would have imagined that I will break Chris Gayle's record. It’s funny (flex muscles). I am not a muscle guy but I like to hit the bowl hard. When I started playing cricket, I was told that timing is important. Aerial shots were a big no. We were told that you can play aerial shots. Basic was to keep your head intact, keep the bat close to your body and play the bowl along the carpet."

"I have a huge respect for Rahul Dravid" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit further mentioned that he admires Rahul Dravid a lot, given he is a good human being above everything else and regrets not being able to play with him.

"I have a huge respect for Rahul Dravid. First for the person he is and then the cricketer. Because being a good human comes first then you are a cricketer, a footballer or a doctor. He is a genuine guy. I didn’t get much chance to play with him but I now I have got the opportunity to work with him in the past two years. He didn’t like to have a communciation gap with any player or support staff."

The Men in Blue are currently gearing up for their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Sunday.