'I Hope Bhajji Comes To Lahore Someday': Shoaib Akhtar Invites Harbhajan Singh To Pakistan

While Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh have engaged in plenty of on-field battles, the duo share a fantastic camaraderie off it. The two have spoken about their friendship on several occasions. In a recent YouTube video shared by Harbhajan Singh, Akhtar could be seen inviting the former off-spinner to Lahore soon.

"I hope Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) comes to Lahore someday to have dinner with us. When it comes to cricket, there aren't any differences between us. In fact, Bhajji loves Lahore a lot, and is also making a plan to visit Lahore."

The 42-year-old also expressed his desire to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, located in the Punjab Province of Pakistan.

"Kartarpur Sahib in Lahore is now open. Members of my family have been there, but I am yet to go there. Shoaib has invited me to come over there to worship. I will surely make a plan."

Shoaib Akhtar opens up on his exclusion from the 2011 World Cup semi-final:

Akhtar, who couldn't play the 2011 World Cup semi-final against India in Mohali supposedly due to poor form, revealed that the management didn't want him to feature. The Rawalpindi Express added:

"Shahid Afridi wanted to pick me, but the management somehow didn't want me to play. It was supposed to be my last match. Everyone was praying that the World Cup should go to either India or Pakistan. It didn't matter who made it to the final, but one of us had to beat Sri Lanka."

India won the 2011 World Cup semi-final at the PCA Stadium in Mohali by 29 runs and beat Sri Lanka in the decider to lift the trophy.