'I Have Absolutely No Involvement': S Sreesanth After Being Booked In Alleged Cheating Case

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has clarified the accusations of cheating against him, stating that he has no involvement in any case whatsoever. The 40-year-old took to his official handle on X and said he did not engage in any financial transactions of any nature.

The Kerala-born bowler took to X and wrote:

"I want to emphasize that I have absolutely no involvement in any case whatsoever. I have not engaged in any financial transactions or any other activities at all. I truly appreciate the support and love from each and every one of you."

What is the alleged case involving Sreesanth?

The police have registered a case against cricketer S Sreesanth and two others based on a cheating complaint filed by a man in this north Kerala district.

The complainant, hailing from Choonda, alleged that the accused, Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini, took Rs 18.70 lakh on various dates from April 25, 2019, by claiming that they would build a sports academy in Kollur, Karnataka, in which Sreesanth is a partner.

In his complaint, Sareesh Gopalan said he invested the money after being offered the opportunity to become a partner in the academy. Sreesanth and the two others have been booked under IPC Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Sreesanth has been named as the third accused in the case.

