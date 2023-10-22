CWC 2023: 'Don't Come To India If You Can't Handle Pressure', Sreesanth Hits Back At Pak Team Director Mickey Arthur

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023
Following the loss to India in Ahmedabad, Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur said in a press conference that it felt like a BCCI event for the lack of support for the tourists.
In an interview with Sportskeeda, Sreesanth hit back at Arthur's comments and said, 'See, you will get praise from the crowd if you do well and if you do poorly, you will get criticized. As a team, you need to be ready for both. Don't come to India if you can't handle the pressure. Go back. As it is you're playing that way.'
With Mohammad Rizwan mocked by the Indian crowd after losing wicket, Pakistan fans on social media lashed out at them.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf has also lodged a complaint with the ICC over the crowds' behaviour. However, the ICC is unlikely to take any concrete action.
Babar Azam made his maiden half-century in any format against India in Ahmedabad. He was bowled with a ripper by Mohammed Siraj.
After Babar Azam's wicket, Pakistan suffered a spectacular collapse, losing their last 7 wickets for 29 runs to be bowled out for 191. Babar Azam was the only Pakistan batter to cross 50.
Rohit Sharma blasted a 63-ball 86 while opening the innings. In the process, the right-hander became the first Indian batter to hit 300 sixes in ODIs.
India maintained their unbeaten World Cup streak of 8-0 against Pakistan, dating back to 1992
Australia inflicted a 2nd successive loss on Pakistan, beating them by 62 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As a result, Pakistan slipped to 5th spot in the points table.
