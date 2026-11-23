'Horrendous To Deal With': Anthony Stuart Slams Usman Khawaja Over Memoir Claims, Recalls NSW Cricket Training And Dressing Room Disputes |

Sydney: Former Australian fast bowler Anthony Stuart has launched a scathing attack on former Test opener Usman Khawaja, describing him as "horrendous to deal with" and hitting back at the cricketer over comments made in his memoir, according to Sen Cricket.

Stuart, who represented Australia in three ODIs in 1997 before taking up a coaching role with New South Wales (NSW), worked with Khawaja during his time with the state side.

In his memoir, Khawaja claimed that he had "tried to build a rapport" with Stuart but received little response. He also criticised the former pacer's coaching approach, writing, as quoted by Sen Cricket, "Anthony Stuart was a good enough guy but as a coach he didn’t do anything for me."

Responding to the remarks, Stuart published a lengthy post on Facebook, in which he recalled his experiences of working with Khawaja and questioned the former opener's conduct during their time together at NSW.

"Over the last 15 years, I have told plenty of my friends privately, exactly what I think of you and what you ‘brought’ to the team," Stuart wrote.

"I'm happy to share it publicly now, though considering you so respectfully mentioned me first," he added.

Stuart also addressed Khawaja's comments about their personal interactions, saying he did not recall the batter asking about his family.

"I certainly don't remember you ever asking about my family, but if we did, I apologise for not engaging to your liking. In hindsight though, maybe we should have spent the time talking about yours," he wrote.

The former Australian pacer went on to list several incidents involving Khawaja during their time at NSW, including his alleged reluctance to participate in fielding drills and disagreements over his batting position.

“You may not know this about me, but my memory is pretty good, and apparently I didn’t disclose that, or anything else about my private life, to you. I certainly don’t remember you ever asking about my family, but if we did, I apologise for not engaging to your liking. In hindsight though, maybe we should have spent the time talking about yours,” he added, as quoted by Sen Cricket.

Stuart claimed that Khawaja would regularly walk around training with his batting pads on after completing his innings, making it difficult for teammates to bowl to him. “Constantly walking around training with your pads on after batting. Pretty hard to then bowl to the teammates that had just spent time bowling to you. Or was it just a coincidence? "Regularly complaining and looking to avoid fielding training."

He also recalled a dispute over Khawaja being asked to open the batting for NSW in a Sheffield Shield match in Tasmania, alleging that the batter and his then manager had objected to the decision.

“You, and then your manager at the time, having a massive tantrum about you having to open the batting for NSW in a Shield game in Tasmania, with the best player ‘should bat three’. The coach, captain and chairman of selectors all agreed with the selection of you opening, but you wanted it your way. The irony of the last six years of your Test career is not lost on me," Stuart added.

According to Stuart, the coach, captain and chairman of selectors had agreed with the decision, but Khawaja wanted to bat at number three, arguing that the team's best player should occupy that position.

Referring to the players involved in that match, Stuart named Steve Smith, Simon Katich and Phil Hughes, claiming they were better players than Khawaja at the time. He pointed out that Smith batted at number three and scored 98.

“By the way, other NSW players in that game were Steve Smith, Simon Katich and Phil Hughes. Hate to break it to you, but they were all better players than you. Your manager was right; our best player should bat three. He (Smith) did. He got 98. Arguing with the captain of the side because he asked you multiple times to put on the team travel kit on the way back to the hotel in Perth and you repeatedly refused," Stuart said.

Stuart further alleged that Khawaja had repeatedly refused to wear the team's travel kit while returning to the hotel in Perth, despite being asked to do so by the team's captain. Summing up his experience of working with the former opener, Stuart wrote, "Dealing with you, and your manager back then, and again, I paraphrase you, was just horrendous."

He also took a swipe at Khawaja's self-description as the "People's Champion", before concluding his post with the words, Enjoy your legacy. “The self-titled ‘People's Champion’ just sums it all up brilliantly. Couldn’t have said it any better myself. Enjoy your legacy.”

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)