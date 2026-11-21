The Sandpapergate controversy has taken another turn, with former Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner temporarily removed from their commentary duties with Fox Cricket. The decision comes as the issue continues to attract attention across Australian cricket. Fox Sports has decided to keep both commentators away from broadcasts for the next few weeks.

Fox Sports Confirms Decision

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Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley confirmed the decision while speaking to CODE Sports. He said the network believes this is the best option for both Khawaja and Warner amid the ongoing controversy. However, their return dates have not been decided yet.

“In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks,” Crawley said. He also explained that the network understands the pressure both former players are facing. The controversy has continued to develop, with new comments keeping them in the spotlight.

Crawley added that Fox Sports supports its commentary team and welcomes different opinions. However, he believes the ongoing situation is making it difficult for Khawaja and Warner to focus fully on their broadcasting responsibilities. He also said it would be unfair to expect them to respond to every new comment while working as commentators.

No Return Date Confirmed

The development is another major setback for the former Australian opening pair, as the Sandpapergate controversy continues to create headlines. Their absence is expected to last for the next few weeks. Fans will now have to wait for further updates from Fox Sports regarding their return to commentary.