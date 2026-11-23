'Zero Per Cent Doubt': AB de Villiers Claims Entire Australian Team Knew About 2018 Ball-Tampering, Says It Also Happened During Durban Test | Video |

Cape Town: South African cricketing great AB de Villiers has claimed that every Australian player was aware of the ball-tampering during the 2018 South Africa-Australia series, expressing “zero per cent doubt” that the team had deliberately crossed the line even before the infamous Cape Town Test.

According to nine.com.au, de Villiers made the remarks while responding to recent revelations by Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as Sandpapergate.

De Villiers, who featured in the Cape Town Test and scored 64 in the first innings and 63 in the second, said he believed the ball-tampering had also taken place during the opening Test in Durban, rejecting the focus on whether players knew that sandpaper was being used.

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"I'm not here to burn any individuals or say one is right and the other is wrong. I have my strong feelings about a couple of things that I might share on here," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by nine.com.au.

Speaking about Khawaja's decision to release his book and revisit the controversy, de Villiers said, "Usman, nothing wrong with him releasing the book. The timing is obviously a bit weird given it's 2026 now."

He also expressed sympathy for those involved in the controversy, while making it clear that his sympathy did not extend to the act itself.

"It's become really personal for all the people involved, and I do have sympathy for them. Obviously not sympathy for what took place on that day and who knows how many games before then," he said.

De Villiers further claimed that the ball-tampering was not limited to the Cape Town and Port Elizabeth Tests, asserting that the same had happened during the Durban Test.

"I see everyone is sort of admitting that in Port Elizabeth that it also happened. I can very much tell you Durban was no different. Go look at the footage. Absolutely no doubt in my mind," he said.

Questioning the focus on the material used to alter the condition of the ball, de Villiers said the central issue was the alleged premeditated decision to engage in an illegal act rather than whether sandpaper was involved.

"It's weird because everyone is now talking about the sandpaper and 'did you know about the sandpaper?'. At the end of the day, everyone knew they were going to cross the line and do something illegal, and that's the point everyone is missing," he said.

"Why are we all so worried about the object that was used? The fact of the matter is there was a premeditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground."

Reiterating his position, the former South African batter said he did not doubt that all the players were aware of the plan.

"Every single person knew about it, I have zero per cent doubt about it," de Villiers said.

The 2018 ball-tampering controversy has resurfaced after Khawaja made several revelations about the scandal in South Africa in his autobiography, Sabr. In the book, Khawaja claimed that everyone in the squad knew about the use of sandpaper. Cummins later dismissed Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense" during a press conference.

Following Cummins' remarks, Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper by television cameras during the 2018 South Africa tour, ignited the controversy further with a tell-all column published in The West Australian on Wednesday.

In his 4,000-word column, Bancroft challenged the bowling group's claims that they did not know about the sandpaper use. He recounted a discussion during the tea break on the second day of the Port Elizabeth Test, claiming that bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann were present when David Warner allegedly suggested using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)