'Pat's Integrity Has Not Been Compromised': Cricket Australia Reaffirms Unanimous Backing For Cummins Amid Renewed 2018 Sandpaper Scandal | Pic Credit: Twitter

Sydney: Cricket Australia has extended its unanimous support to Pat Cummins to continue as the Australian men's team captain, with interim chair David Boon backing his leadership and integrity amid the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the events of the 2018 South Africa tour.

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Boon said the board remained committed to addressing the difficult episode with patience and transparency, encouraging players and support staff to share their experiences through an independent forum announced earlier this week.

He also praised the team culture fostered by Cummins and other senior leaders over the past eight years, firmly rejecting suggestions that the Australian captain's integrity had been compromised.

CA CEO Todd Greenberg and interim chair David Boon met with Cummins in Sydney on Friday.

"We are absolutely determined to steward Australian cricket through this very difficult time with diligence and patience and to listen and learn. That's what the independent forum we announced this week is about, and the Board encourages all players and support staff to tell and discuss their stories there. We will be publishing the Terms of Reference in due course," Boon said, as per Cricinfo.

"We've expressed our support to Pat and our concern for everyone impacted by the events of the 2018 tour of South Africa. We have learned from that experience and are proud of the team and the culture Pat and other leaders in the team have fostered over the past eight years and unequivocally reject any implication that Pat's integrity has been compromised," he added.

The debate has resurfaced following a 4,000-word column by former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft, which questioned the bowling group's claims that they did not know sandpaper was being brought onto the field.

Former batter Usman Khawaja first reignited the controversy in his book 'Sabr', claiming that everyone in the team knew about the use of sandpaper during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)