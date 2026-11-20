'Biggest Traitor': Fanie de Villiers Slams Usman Khawaja Over 2018 Ball-Tampering Revelations As Sandpapergate Controversy Resurfaces | Watch |

Perth: Former South African cricketer Fanie de Villiers lashed out at Usman Khawaja for his revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the tour of South Africa, calling him the "biggest traitor he has ever seen" and for "selling out" his players.

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The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr', in which he made several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town.

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing.

Speaking on Perth's 91.3 SportsFM, as quoted by nine.com.au, Fanie, who played 18 Tests and 83 ODIs for South Africa, said, "I want to go on the record and say I think Khawaja is probably the biggest traitor that I’ve ever seen ... over my last 40, 50 years of watching the game."

"He is broken every single code of conduct that one can think of. He’s sold out his fellow players … this is not about right or wrong. The wrong has already been handled. It has already been part of Australian cricket, and it is sad that it happened."

"But this guy has brought everything to the fore again. He has brought Australian cricket in disrepute all over again, breaking down of friendships, the code of conduct that one has within the team, he is done everything wrong one can think of," he signed off.

After skipper Pat Cummins dismissed Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense" in a presser days after they were made, the 10-Test old batter Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using the sandpaper by TV cameras in South Africa, sent a shockwave just as big by writing a tell-all column for The West Australian on Wednesday.

Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Usman Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball. In his column, he unveiled how he would talk to the pace bowlers about getting the reverse swing on the ball, and how his use of sandpaper was encouraged and celebrated well by the teammates and coaching staff. He also said that except for the media manager of the team, Kate Hutchison, pretty much everyone was on board with the unlawful sandpaper tactic.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins' long-time agent Neil Maxwell has reiterated that the cricketer's stance on the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal remains unchanged.

"Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years," Maxwell said. "He has been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to read Pat's interview transcript again. There is nothing he has not answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it," Maxwell said, as per Cricinfo.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced the formation of an "independent forum" to listen to testimonies and stories of players part of Australia's squad for the 2018 Tour to South Africa, where the controversial ball-tampering scandal sent shockwaves across world cricket eight years ago.

In Hobart, CA chief executive Todd Greenberg said that CA is not "re-prosecuting" the initial investigation carried out eight years ago, and no new sanctions will be handed out to the players/staff. It would be up to the CA board what information is made public upon completion of the process, which is expected to take a month.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)