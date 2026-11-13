'We Weren't Having A Spat': Pat Cummins Reveals Why Wife Becky Was Upset Amid Usman Khawaja Sandpaper Scandal Row | Video

Pat Cummins Reveals Why Wife Becky Was Upset | Pat Cummins/Instagram/X

Australian captain Pat Cummins has finally addressed the viral video showing him having an animated conversation with his wife, Becky Cummins, outside their Sydney residence. Amid the renewed controversy surrounding the 2018 Sandpaper scandal, Cummins clarified that the couple were not having an argument, revealing that his wife was actually frustrated with former Australian teammate Usman Khawaja.

The video, which surfaced on social media earlier this week, showed Cummins and Becky involved in what appeared to be a heated exchange. The footage quickly grabbed attention, particularly because it emerged shortly after Khawaja made explosive revelations about Australia's infamous ball-tampering scandal in his autobiography, Sabr.

Pat Cummins Reveals Why Wife Becky Was Upset

Speaking to the media in Sydney on Friday, November 13, Cummins dismissed speculation surrounding his relationship with Becky and explained what had actually happened. "We weren't having a spat. Becky was very frustrated and animated and really unhappy with Usman," Cummins said.

The Australian skipper also revealed that Becky had encouraged him to express his emotions while addressing Khawaja's allegations. According to Cummins, his wife believed that several people were still hurting because of the controversy and wanted him to speak honestly about the matter. "She just said, 'Show your emotion. There are a lot of people who are hurting'. She was like, 'Be honest' and tell the details," he added.

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Cummins also expressed his frustration over cameras following him and his family outside their home. He described the situation as ridiculous, particularly when he was simply spending time with his young daughter. "It's half very comical. Becky wears her heart on her sleeve. And half ridiculous. We are here talking about something that was dealt with eight-and-a-half years ago. Now, I am walking my daughter in her nappies on the front of my house and I have got cameras chasing me and my family," he said.

The viral video emerged after Khawaja's autobiography reignited the debate surrounding the 2018 Sandpaper scandal. The former Australian opener suggested that the entire team knew about the plan to tamper with the ball during the South Africa tour, raising questions about whether Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were made scapegoats.

Cummins has strongly rejected those allegations, describing claims that he and other teammates knew about the use of sandpaper as "complete and utter nonsense". He also questioned Khawaja's decision to make such serious claims in his autobiography. Despite the controversy, the Australian captain maintained that he would not pursue legal action against his former teammate and hoped Australian cricket could move forward from the episode.

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