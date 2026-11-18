'I Became The Scapegoat': Cameron Bancroft Alleges Entire Australian Team Knew About 2018 Sandpaper Ball-Tampering Scandal But Left Him To Take The Blame |

New Delhi: Cameron Bancroft, the former Australian opener caught applying sandpaper to the ball during the 2018 tour of South Africa, has alleged that the entire team was aware of the ball-tampering operation, claiming he ultimately became the “scapegoat” for an incident that went beyond the three players initially punished.

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Bancroft broke his eight-year silence on the scandal, revealing that he had withheld crucial details during Cricket Australia’s investigation and questioning the version of events presented by his former teammates.

Revisiting the aftermath of the infamous Cape Town Test, Bancroft claimed that nobody in a meeting involving the entire team stood up to deny knowing about the use of sandpaper. He also pointed to the involvement of wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb after he was caught on camera as evidence that the operation was not unknown to the dressing room.

“Peter Handscomb ran out at the drinks break after I’d been caught and shoved the sandpaper down my pants. He said to me: ‘I think it’s time I take that off you now’. And Pete was doing his job after Boof shouted to him on the walkie-talkie, “get the f***ing sandpaper off Bangers now”.

“In my opinion, if he didn’t know he wouldn’t have said that. And if it wasn’t clear enough before, then it was obvious now. Once again. WE ALL KNEW,” Bancroft wrote in an explosive 4,000-word column for The West Australian on Wednesday

Bancroft ended his account by saying that he had carried the burden of the incident for years and believed the responsibility had been placed disproportionately on him.

“As it turns out I ended up becoming the scapegoat for the entire team,” he said.

The 33-year-old also admitted that his earlier account to Cricket Australia’s investigators was incomplete, saying he had withheld important information about when the use of sandpaper began, how long it continued and who else was aware of it.

“It was not just the three of us — Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team.

“When I was questioned during Cricket Australia’s investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account. I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others,” Bancroft said.

Bancroft identified the second Test in Port Elizabeth as the first instance of sandpaper being used, claiming that discussions about generating reverse swing involved bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann.

He alleged that David Warner suggested using sandpaper but could not carry it out himself because of the attention he attracted from television cameras. According to Bancroft, Steve Smith made it clear he wanted no part in the plan.

He said he knew the act was cheating but, as a young player in the side, saw it as an opportunity to contribute. The practice, he alleged, continued into the third Test in Cape Town, with Saker again approaching him about using sandpaper. Bancroft claimed that the bowlers repeatedly indicated that his efforts to alter the ball were insufficient.

“They all told me what I was doing wasn’t enough,” he said.

The former opener also expressed anger over the public statements made by his teammates in the years after the scandal. He singled out a 2021 joint statement by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, in which the bowlers said they had no knowledge of sandpaper being brought onto the field, describing it as deeply painful.

Bancroft said Cummins’ recent media conference was the final trigger for him to make his account public, particularly after Usman Khawaja’s comments brought the episode back into focus.

“It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone,” he said.

He also expressed regret over the press conference he attended alongside Smith after the day’s play in Cape Town, claiming they were frightened about the potential consequences and had been instructed by Saker and other staff members not to identify the foreign object as sandpaper.

Bancroft received a nine-month suspension for his role in the incident, while Smith and Warner were handed 12-month bans. He said the episode continued to affect his career and that he had not played for Australia since 2019, when Justin Langer was coach

“My cricket career has been destroyed and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019.

“But I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth,” the Aussie stated.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)