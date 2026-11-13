Pat Cummins Breaks Silence On Usman Khawaja's Sandpaper Controversy Claims; Calls Allegations 'Complete And Utter Nonsense'

Pat Cummins Breaks Silence On Usman Khawaja's Sandpaper Controversy Claims | X

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has finally broken his silence on the explosive allegations made by former teammate Usman Khawaja regarding the infamous 2018 Sandpaper scandal. Cummins strongly rejected Khawaja's claims, describing the allegations as "complete and utter nonsense" during a press conference on Friday.

The controversy resurfaced after Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, was published this week. The former Australian opener claimed that the knowledge of the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 Test against South Africa was not limited to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, suggesting that the entire team was aware of what was happening.

Pat Cummins Breaks Silence On Usman Khawaja's Sandpaper Controversy Claims

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Responding to the allegations, Cummins insisted that he had no knowledge of sandpaper being taken onto the field to tamper with the ball. "When he says we all knew, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out in the field, he's 100% wrong. I've said that consistently for the last eight years," Cummins said.

He further added, "I did not know that was happening, but I think Usman actually says things that are actually far more serious than that. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. That's complete and utter nonsense."

Cummins also expressed shock over Khawaja's account of Cameron Bancroft's involvement, particularly the revelation that the former opener had warned Bancroft to be careful while using sandpaper. "I was genuinely shocked this week when I found out that Usman admitted that he told Cam to be careful when using sandpaper. That's not the Usman that I know," he said.

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The Australian captain further questioned the manner in which Khawaja had made the allegations, despite acknowledging their friendship. "Usman's a friend, but friends aren't casual with each other's lives and reputations. In his book, Ussie has been casual with my life and the lives of many others, and I think Australian cricket," Cummins added.

Cummins also denied remembering any conversation about players taking collective responsibility for the scandal, claiming he had no recollection of being approached regarding such a discussion. However, despite describing some allegations as potentially defamatory, the Australian skipper confirmed that he would not pursue legal action against Khawaja and insisted that it was time to move on from the controversy.

The Sandpaper scandal erupted during Australia's Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town, in March 2018. Smith and Warner received 12-month suspensions from Cricket Australia, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban after being caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

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