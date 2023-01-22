Hockey World Cup: 'New Zealand the Boogey team', heartbroken fans liken India's loss to 2019 semi-final ODI loss to Kiwis

India crashed out of the FIH Hockey World Cup after losing to New Zealand on penalties at the Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. New Zealand clawed their way back after being 2-0 down to go into halftime 2-1. India increased their advantage in the third quarter to make it 3-1 but the never say dying attitude Black Caps fought back once again to level the game and take it to penalties.

Penalties were a dramatic affair with the scores tied at 3-3 after each team took their five attempts. New Zealand eventually won the game in sudden death. India will beat themselves up with the number of chances they had to seal victory during the sudden death.

Fans were distraught with the result after India started the game as favourites, many fans labelled New Zealand as India's Achilles Heel comparing India's 2019 loss in the Cricket semi-final to today's heartbreaking moment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)