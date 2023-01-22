e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHockey World Cup: 'New Zealand the Boogey team', heartbroken fans liken India's loss to 2019 semi-final ODI loss to Kiwis

Hockey World Cup: 'New Zealand the Boogey team', heartbroken fans liken India's loss to 2019 semi-final ODI loss to Kiwis

India crashed out of the FIH Hockey World Cup after losing to New Zealand on penalties at the Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India crashed out of the FIH Hockey World Cup after losing to New Zealand on penalties at the Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. New Zealand clawed their way back after being 2-0 down to go into halftime 2-1. India increased their advantage in the third quarter to make it 3-1 but the never say dying attitude Black Caps fought back once again to level the game and take it to penalties.

Penalties were a dramatic affair with the scores tied at 3-3 after each team took their five attempts. New Zealand eventually won the game in sudden death. India will beat themselves up with the number of chances they had to seal victory during the sudden death.

Fans were distraught with the result after India started the game as favourites, many fans labelled New Zealand as India's Achilles Heel comparing India's 2019 loss in the Cricket semi-final to today's heartbreaking moment.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: New Zealand knock out hosts India in crossover match to set up...

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: New Zealand knock out hosts India in crossover match to set up...

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn stuns world champion Axelsen to win maiden BWF title, Se-young lifts...

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn stuns world champion Axelsen to win maiden BWF title, Se-young lifts...

IND vs AUS: Wasim Jaffer wants key Indian players to play Ranji Trophy ahead of Border Gavaskar...

IND vs AUS: Wasim Jaffer wants key Indian players to play Ranji Trophy ahead of Border Gavaskar...

Ind vs NZ Hockey World Cup crossover tie: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Ind vs NZ Hockey World Cup crossover tie: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Ramiz Raja makes huge statement comparing Subhman Gill to this Indian cricketer: Read here

Ramiz Raja makes huge statement comparing Subhman Gill to this Indian cricketer: Read here