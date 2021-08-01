Hockey men at Tokyo Olympics: Germany defeat Argentina 3-1 to book place in semifinals

Tokyo, August 1: German men's hockey team knocked out defending Olympic champion Argentina in the quarterfinals match here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch on Sunday.

Germany ousted Argentina by 3-1 to become the first team to reach the semis of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. With this win, the Germans also cruised into their fifth successive Olympic semi-final.

Germany got off the blocks in the second quarter after defender Lukas Windfeder blasted a penalty corner on the low-left past Argentina goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi.

In the second half, the Germans doubled their lead from a beautifully worked penalty corner as Timm Herzbruch guided the pass from captain Tobias Hauke into the back of the net.

Windfeder scored another goal in the 48th minute through a PC which almost sealed the place for the German team in the semis. Argentina soon pegged back Germany in the last quarter with Maico Casella Schuth getting on the scoreboard off a penalty corner but until then it was just too late for the South American team.

Later in another quarterfinal, the Indian men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will be gunning for a win against Great Britain to make it to the final four in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. A semi-final berth has eluded the Indian men's hockey team since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where the team led by V Baskaran won the eighth Gold Medal for India.