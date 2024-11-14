Pic Credit: Twitter

NorthEast United FC's (NEUFC) head coach, Juan Pedro Benali lauded Alaaeddine Ajaraie for his brilliant performance in the ongoing ISL 2024-25 season.



This is Benali's second season with the Highlanders (NEUFC) and has already made a significant impact at the club. He arrived ahead of the 2022-23 season, where the team's positives outweighed the negatives, though they narrowly missed a playoff spot, finishing seventh--a notable improvement from the bottom-place finish of the prior season. Benali, however, laid the foundation for a stronger future as per the ISL.



This season kicked off with a major success, as the Highlanders clinched the Durand Cup, their first-ever silverware, following an epic comeback in the final.



In an exclusive interview with Field Vision, Benali reflected on his decision to take up the coaching role at NorthEast United FC.



"Before coming to India, I spoke with many coaches and players who had worked here--Sergio, Stuart Baxter, Javi Pinillos, as well as Moroccan and Spanish players like Mourtada Fall, whom I've coached before. Their feedback was positive, but the reality has been even better than expected," he said, as quoted by a release from ISL.



The Highlanders have maintained their momentum into the early stages of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. Benali's team currently sits third in the table with 12 points from eight matches, including three wins.

"When I arrived, I believed in these players. We didn't change much from last season, but with some added support and confidence, we're now able to compete with any team," he commented, as quoted by a release from ISL.



The Highlanders have also lost a number of points from winning positions this season--a statistic they'll be keen to improve after the November international break. Despite this, they've looked dangerous, particularly on counter-attacks, led by Moroccan goal machine Alaaeddine Ajaraie.

Ajaraie has kicked off the season on a high note, with 11 goals and four assists in eight matches--an impressive feat that reflects NorthEast United FC's strong team mentality.



Speaking about Ajaraie's form, Benali said, "We hope he doesn't stop here. He's doing a fantastic job. Everyone's working very hard, from the goalkeeper to the bench, the physios, media, and administration. When someone shines, it's thanks to the whole team. That's why I give credit to everyone."



Benali has not been shy about giving youngsters opportunities, and they have certainly excelled under his guidance--players like Macarton Nickson and Thoi Singh are prime examples. Speaking on his approach to nurturing young talent, he shared his vision for developing future players.



"Every time, we bring in younger players with great qualities, and they help raise the level of the ISL," he said.



"What matters is development at youth levels. We need our under-17, under-19 teams playing in major competitions," Benali added.

To delight NorthEast United FC fans even more, the team will play their final three home matches in Shillong, celebrating their regional diversity. These matches--against Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, and East Bengal FC--will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.



"Shillong has always welcomed us warmly. Great weather, fantastic facilities--I'm looking forward to our games here against top teams," he added, as quoted by a release from ISL.



Looking to the future, Benali believes that with a strong focus on grassroots development, technology, and player welfare, NorthEast United FC and Indian football can reach new heights.