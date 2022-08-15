Hello from Harare: Men in Blue kick off training ahead of India v Zimbabwe ODI series, see pics

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The India cricket team, led by opener KL Rahul, started their preparations ahead of the first of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting from August 18, followed by two more matches on August 20 and 22 at the Harare Sports Club.

The social media accounts of the BCCI showed pictures of Indian training in Harare.

India enter the series after defeating West Indies 3-0 in Trinidad in July. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are on a high after an impressive 2-1 series win over Bangladesh at home, coming after another 2-1 series win over them in T20Is.

The series is part of the ICC World Cup Super League and massively important for Zimbabwe in order to finish in the top eight of the table. If that happens, Zimbabwe will be eligible for direct qualification to the ODI World Cup in India next year. India have automatically qualified for the mega event by virtue of being the hosts.

India will be captained by Rahul, who was added to the squad on August 11. He will take up leadership duties in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who was earlier named as captain and will now be Rahul's deputy.